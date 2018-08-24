Town of Middlebury awards public works contracts

MIDDLEBURY | At the Aug. 14 Middlebury Selectboard meeting, with the infrastructure committee’s endorsement, selectboard members made the following contract awards related to Public Works Department operations:

$2,900 to Webb’s Tree Service for the removal of seven trees in the town green and Court Square that have been identified as a potential safety hazard.

$21,286.49 to Champlain Construction Company, Inc. for the Pump Stations 3 and 9 Force Main Improvement Project, which will involve realigning the force mains from pump station 3 and pump station 9 to improve pumping capacity during times of high flows.

$59,935.50 to G.S. Bolton, the firm working on the Chipman Hill Reservoir Repair Project, for the application of a top-coat sealer to repair cracks the reservoir’s concrete cover.

$10,280.25 (including trade-in) to G. Stone Motors for the purchase of a Hydraulic Tilt Deckover Trailer to replace a trailer used by the Middlebury Water Department to haul a safety trench box and other supplies to the job site.