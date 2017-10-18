Town enters statement in marijuana debate

MIDDLEBURY | Last month, the Middlebury Selectboard heard a variety of perspectives from members of the community as part of its ongoing deliberations toward taking an official board position regarding the Vermont League of Cities and Towns’ (VLCT) stance opposing current legislation to legalize marijuana use for adults.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Selectboard voted unanimously to approve the following proposed amendment to the VLCT 2018 draft Legislative Platform: “Marijuana should be legalized for recreational purposes only after public safety, public health, and local regulatory and budgetary concerns are adequately addressed.”

The Board selected Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay as Middlebury’s Voting Delegate to VCLT’s annual business meeting earlier this month and instructed her to offer the amendment at that time to the VLCT Board of Directors, on behalf of the Middlebury Selectboard.