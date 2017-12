MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Town Clerk’s Office will operate under modified hours for December.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 4, and for the entire month of December, the Middlebury Town Clerk’s Office at 77 Main St. will operate on the following modified schedule: Monday-Thursday. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Town Clerk’s Office will resume normal business hours (Monday-Thurdsay, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2 in the new year.