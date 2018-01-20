Town planning subverted

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Town of Wallingford Along U.S. Route 7 in Wallingford, Vt.

I received a draft of our revised town plan back in October and decided to attend our commission’s next meeting, which was held on Oct. 25.

I had two main questions: one concerned an action plan item that suggested obtaining a grant to fund an economic study that I took issue with, and the other was the fact that the proposal took no position on the insurgency of solar arrays in Vermont. I think most people would agree they are not aesthetically pleasing, and to this point towns have had little or no say about where they can be located. The speed at which they are being erected is also of concern, as is the fact that taxpayers are being asked to subsidize them with a carbon tax.

I’m not against solar, but I find the urgency and pressure tactics of the solar industry — combined with the need for subsidies — quite disturbing.

It was explained to me that the Energy Committee was preparing that part of the plan and it was currently pending submission to the Planning Commission. On Nov. 7, I attended the Energy Committee meeting to address my concerns about solar arrays. I must admit that, having seen the maps of preferred solar sites without the benefit of the informational meeting, I am even more concerned and starting to wonder where the agenda to push for all this solar is coming from.

Consider the subsidies we are being asked to provide to prop up renewable and sustainable projects, of which there are many. It must be they can’t survive on their own because every time we say no they bring us another request for the same tax. Would it not be better to let these projects develop in the private sector rather than diminishing property rights and lowering the standard of living of working families?

On Nov. 13, I attended another Planning Commission meeting. The Rutland Regional Planning Commission (RRPC) representative reviewed areas of the plan and discussed how they will be addressed in its final draft. It is my understanding this plan can be written totally by our Planning Commission, but we are opting to let the RRPC write it so it will be compliant with state guidelines and the February approval deadline can be met.