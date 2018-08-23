Town of Middlebury signs municipal agreement

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard Aug. 14 approved a statement of compliance with Municipal Policies and Codes required by the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) as a precondition for receiving $30,000 in grant funding for the Lindale Mobile Home Park Septic Planning Project, according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

In December 2017, the board endorsed a grant application proposed by Addison County Community Trust to fund a community septic system for the mobile home park and authorized a local match of $7,500 from the town’s revolving loan fund.

By signing the Vermont Municipal Policies and Codes agreement, the town attests to its compliance with various state and federal statutes and policies in the areas of Equal Employment Opportunity, Fair Housing, Use of Excessive Force, Federal Lobbying, Code of Ethics for Public Officials and a Drug-Free Workplace.