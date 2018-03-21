Town solar project proposed

RUTLAND TOWN | One of Rutland County’s largest solar array facilities is planned for agricultural land owned by Thomas Dairy property in 2018.

Last week, the project received a thumbs up from Barbara Pulling of the Rutland Town Planning Commission.

A letter by Pulling will be submitted to the town’s Selectboard members and then to members of the Vermont Public Utility Commission.

Triland Partners of New Hampshire will build the 2-megawatt array facility on 17 acres of what is concerned to be prime farmland.

Some local residents have already told reporters that they will oppose the projects based on aesthetic and agricultural-heritage concerns.

The Thomas Dairy project will join multiple Rutland Town solar projects already planned along areas near Cold Crest and Windcrest roads.