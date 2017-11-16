Town survey seeks park users views

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Users of Middlebury’s popular recreation park near the Mary Hogan Elementary School are asked to complete an online information gathering survey.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Parks and Recreation Committee has created a subcommittee to develop a master plan for Middlebury’s Recreation Park.

The town park is located off Mary Hogan Drive, between the county courthouse and Mary Hogan Elementary School.

It is the committee’s stated goal to learn from users of the park what currently works well, what could work better, and what changes could enhance a user’s experience.

The town has developed a brief survey for users to complete. Visit www.surveymonkey.com and search for Middlebury Park Recreation User Survey. The survey must be completed by Nov. 30.