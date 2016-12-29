Toys under the tree

RUTLAND — Rutland radio station 101 The One, WEXP and BROC Community Action recently partnered for the first Toys Under the Tree Campaign. The goal was to collect cash and toys for children in need in the greater Rutland area. This inaugural event raised $688.70 and toys were also collected through a live broadcast at the Diamond Run Mall. Along the way community members pitched in to buy toys which helped raise awareness of the need to help families who are struggling this holiday season. More than 150 toys have been collected to date.   People can still donate cash or toys through BROC Community Action at 45 Union Street in Rutland. For further details contact Steve Cormier at 244-7321 or Pam Shambo at 775-0878.

Top Headlines