Tractor Supply plans Middlebury store

× Expand Photo provided Pending Act 250 environmental approval, Tractor Supply plans to open a store in Middlebury, Vt. Pictured: a typical 15,500 square foot store.

MIDDLEBURY | Tractor Supply Company, the largest "rural lifestyle" retail store chain in the USA, plans to open an outlet in Middlebury.

Founded in 1938 as a mail-order business for tractor parts, the company now has annual revenues of $6.8 billion.

"The town approved the project, but it still has to go through Act 250," Sue Hoxie of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce told the Eagle via email. "... (The) location is on Foote Street somewhere near G. Stone’s commercial building."

Nearby Tractor Supply stores are located in Rutland, Vt., and Ticonderoga, N.Y.

The typical Tractor Supply store has about 15,500 square feet of selling space inside, with a similar amount of outside space.