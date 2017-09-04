Transfer station leads the way in recycling, sustainability

Photo by Lou Varricchio
Shoveling waste into a hopper for delivery to the state’s only lined landfill in Coventry.
MIDDLEBURY | Gary Hobbs, operations supervisor of the Addison County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station (ACSWMD), has a busy shift overseeing the yard, which accepts solid waste and recyclables from 20 member towns in the municipal district.
Various wooden and metal sheds stand in the big yard; they are designated for various materials, which are either destined for a landfill or for other vendors, for recycling or even reuse by local residents.
A pile of yard debris, including tree limbs and other vegetable matter, is at the northeast end of the station yard.
“We exist to cooperatively and comprehensively address the solid waste management interests of all our member towns,” Hobbs told The Eagle. “The purpose of the district is to promote waste reduction, maximize diversion of wastes through reuse, recycling and composting and to provide for the disposal of remaining wastes.”
At the ACSWMD Transfer Station on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury, located near the Breadloaf Construction building, residents and businesses dispose of, or recycle, bulky items and special wastes.
“We also operate the Hazwaste Center here at the transfer station and promote other composting, reuse and educational programs,” Hobbs noted.
Operators Richard Cota, Chad Kimball, along with attendants Kim Kimler, Wes Kimball, Ricky Rheaume and Scalehouse Operator Shelly Edson keep the station solid waste and recycling traffic moving smoothly.
District Manager Teri Kuczynski, Program Manager Donald Maglienti, Program Outreach Coordinator Jaclyn Hochreiter, Business Manager Patti Johnson, Administrative Assistant Chantel MacLachlan and Transfer Station Supervisor Hobbs make up the management and office staff side of the county’s operation.
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Chad Kimball of Bridport in the cab of a pay-loader at the Addison County Transfer Station in Middlebury. The local waste management district received the Call2Recycle Leader Award recently.
On a morning last week, when The Eagle visited the transfer station, vehicle operator Chad Kimball of Bridport shoveled sorted waste into a large hopper which, when filled and compacted, was trucked to Vermont’s only lined landfill in Coventry.
“Casella is contracted with MBI to do the hauling,” Hobbs noted.
According to Hobbs, the district’s 20 member towns are Addison, Bridport, Bristol, Cornwall, Ferrisburgh, Goshen, Leicester, Lincoln, Middlebury, Monkton, New Haven, Orwell, Panton, Ripton, Shoreham, Starksboro, Vergennes, Waltham, Weybridge and Whiting.
“We’re pretty unique because we are the only municipally run transfer station in the state. No tax dollars are used here and we are funded by our... fees,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs said that the transfer station team are skilled and know their stuff. They often find “bad things” mixed in with other waste items and then find the proper places for these hazardous materials.
Occasionally, the crew help residents who may have discarded something, like a wedding ring, by mistake.
“It happens, and it’s often a needle-in-a-haystack, but we’ll do our best,” he said.
A few unusual items are retrieved by the crew now and then.
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Bottles of sparking wine recovered from waste delivered to the solid waste transfer station in Middlebury.
Hazwaste Center assistant Kim Kimler recently retrieved a few bottles of sparkling wine from a drop off.
“Then, we found a lawn tractor which was dumped here. It rolled on the shed floor. Amazingly, it started right up, and we drove it away,” Hobbs added.
Such an item like a fully functional lawn tractor is a reusable item, which is placed in our Reuse It or Lose It shed.
“Residents can come in and pick through all kinds of good household items in the shed at no charge. You’re free to take it away and get some use out of it,” Hobbs said.
When the crew finds good clothing being discarded, it is separated and given to Addison County HOPE-Retro Works for cleaning and eventual sale in the thrift shop for those in need.
Books and magazines are recycled too although residents are not allowed to pick through the bin.
“A local used book vendor gives some of these discarded books a new life,” Hobbs said.
Recently, ACSWMD received Call2Recycle’s 2016 Leader in Sustainability Award, an accolade which made the office staff and station crew feel like what they do makes a difference in the community.
“It’s all in a day’s work,” Hobb told the Eagle. “We’re here to help make Vermont a better place to live.”
Note: The transfer district office is open for business every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note that the station has different hours of operation than the business office.