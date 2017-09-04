Transfer station leads the way in recycling, sustainability

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Shoveling waste into a hopper for delivery to the state’s only lined landfill in Coventry.

MIDDLEBURY | Gary Hobbs, operations supervisor of the Addison County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station (ACSWMD), has a busy shift overseeing the yard, which accepts solid waste and recyclables from 20 member towns in the municipal district.

Various wooden and metal sheds stand in the big yard; they are designated for various materials, which are either destined for a landfill or for other vendors, for recycling or even reuse by local residents.

A pile of yard debris, including tree limbs and other vegetable matter, is at the northeast end of the station yard.

“We exist to cooperatively and comprehensively address the solid waste management interests of all our member towns,” Hobbs told The Eagle. “The purpose of the district is to promote waste reduction, maximize diversion of wastes through reuse, recycling and composting and to provide for the disposal of remaining wastes.”

At the ACSWMD Transfer Station on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury, located near the Breadloaf Construction building, residents and businesses dispose of, or recycle, bulky items and special wastes.

“We also operate the Hazwaste Center here at the transfer station and promote other composting, reuse and educational programs,” Hobbs noted.

Operators Richard Cota, Chad Kimball, along with attendants Kim Kimler, Wes Kimball, Ricky Rheaume and Scalehouse Operator Shelly Edson keep the station solid waste and recycling traffic moving smoothly.

District Manager Teri Kuczynski, Program Manager Donald Maglienti, Program Outreach Coordinator Jaclyn Hochreiter, Business Manager Patti Johnson, Administrative Assistant Chantel MacLachlan and Transfer Station Supervisor Hobbs make up the management and office staff side of the county’s operation.

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Chad Kimball of Bridport in the cab of a pay-loader at the Addison County Transfer Station in Middlebury. The local waste management district received the Call2Recycle Leader Award recently.

On a morning last week, when The Eagle visited the transfer station, vehicle operator Chad Kimball of Bridport shoveled sorted waste into a large hopper which, when filled and compacted, was trucked to Vermont’s only lined landfill in Coventry.

“Casella is contracted with MBI to do the hauling,” Hobbs noted.

According to Hobbs, the district’s 20 member towns are Addison, Bridport, Bristol, Cornwall, Ferrisburgh, Goshen, Leicester, Lincoln, Middlebury, Monkton, New Haven, Orwell, Panton, Ripton, Shoreham, Starksboro, Vergennes, Waltham, Weybridge and Whiting.

“We’re pretty unique because we are the only municipally run transfer station in the state. No tax dollars are used here and we are funded by our... fees,” Hobbs said.