Transportation “summit” to be held at Bixby

by

VERGENNES — Have you ever wondered how local and regional transportation decisions are made? Are you interested in reducing fossil-fuel use locally and beyond? If so, you’ll want to attend a special Addison County Transportation Summit on Thursday, May 11 from  6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bixby Memorial Library located on 258 Main St. in Vergennes. 

According to Fran Putnam, chair of the Weybridge Energy Committee, the transportation workshop will introduce residents to local leaders in the transportation field. Attendees are invited to join the conversation.

Putnam outlined the meeting discussion points:

• How can area residents make roads safer for everyone and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels?

• Where does funding come from for sidewalks?

• Who decides where to site a Park and Ride site?

• What mobility options are available to the public?

• How can local town energy committees get involved creating transportation efficiencies?

Members of local select boards, planning and energy committee are encouraged to attend and share their community plans.

