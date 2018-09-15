Trees removed downtown

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Trees, which were deemed possible safety hazards, were removed on the Middlebury Inn. Two trees on Court Square were also determined to be risks. Pictured: Tree trimming in Middlebury last month.

MIDDLEBURY | According to Middlebury Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay, on Sept. 7, Webb’s Tree Service began removing selected trees from the Middlebury Town Green.

The downtown trees were identified as potential hazards to public safety by Chris Zeoli, Middlebury’s tree warden, during a recent inspection tour.

Work began around 7 a.m. and portions of the sidewalk bordering the space were closed temporarily with barricades and caution tape.

Two additional trees were slated to be removed from Court Square, adjacent to the Middlebury Inn.

Work to remove the trees was done at the recommendation of Zeoli. The Middlebury Selectboard had to approve the action, according to Ramsay.