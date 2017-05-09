Tri-Town water tank up for a vote

× Expand Eagle photo Tri-Town Water District 1 customers will vote May 23 on a new 760,000 gallon water storage to be built near Route 74 in Shoreham. Pictured: Current Tri-Town water storage tank.

BRIDPORT — Tri-Town Water District 1 customers will vote May 23 on a new 760,000 gallon water storage to be built near Route 74 in Shoreham.

Voters will decide on general obligation bonds or notes to finance the $1.5 million for the tank and water-system improvements. The Tri-Town system provides drinking water for residents as well as needed water for fire and emergency services.

“The old tank is 50 years old and is slowly starting to deteriorate,” Tri-Town Chair Darwin Pratt told the Eagle. “It will need to be replaced in the near future, so we are being proactive now and starting the replacement process soon.”

Problems with a water pipe last year led to a decision by district commissioners to examine the entire system, resulting in the May 23 vote to fund improvements.

On May 21 at 7 p.m., customers can attend a pre-vote informational hearing at the Bridport Masonic Hall at 52 Crown Point Road. Pratt said that costs, financing, the new tank and system improvements will be discussed in detail.

Pratt provided the Eagle with the text of the official ballot for the special meeting (vote) May 23. The upcoming vote was warned April 21 in the newspaper: “Shall general obligation bonds or notes of Tri-Town Water District No. 1 in an a mount not to exceed $1,500,000, subject to reduction from the receipt of grants-in-aid and the application of available reserves, be issued for the purpose making certain public water system improvements, namely, the construction of a 760,000 gallon water storage tank off Route 74 West in the town of Shoreham, such improvements estimated to cost $1,500,000?”