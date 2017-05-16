Tri-Valley Transit is born: ACTR, Stagecoach officials vote to merge

× Expand Tri-Valley Transit, Inc.’s Vice Chair Adam Lougee, Executive Director Jim Moulton and Chair Paul Kendall agreed to the merger of ACTR and Stagecoach last week.

MIDDLEBURY — On May 8, the Boards of Directors of Addison County Transit Resources (ACTR) and Stagecoach Transportation Services Inc. (Stagecoach) voted to formally merge the two community transportation agencies into one, the culmination of a valued partnership begun a few years earlier.

ACTR and Stagecoach first linked together in 2014 and, since then, the communities and people they serve have greatly benefited from the partnership, experiencing improved services, higher ridership and greater financial stability. The agencies have also seen greater efficiency and effectiveness through-out all levels of operations, further laying the groundwork for more service opportunities.

While the merger will bring a new name, Tri-Valley Transit (TVT), to the umbrella organization, both the ACTR and Stagecoach names will remain highly visible for their respective operating regions. There are no expected changes to on-the-street services, no immediate plans to change the unique branding of local services and no anticipated job losses.

“Stagecoach was excited to combine with such a strong partner as ACTR,” said Paul Kendall, outgoing chair of the Stagecoach Board and board chair of TVT. “As we have got to know ACTR’s Board and leadership team over the three-plus years, we were pleased to cultivate our common cultures, operating models and similar, strong customer service focus. The merger will be very favorable for the communities of both organizations.”

Adam Lougee, outgoing chair of the ACTR Board and newly elected vice president of TVT, said “Stagecoach is the ideal partner for ACTR as they both have long histories of making our communities stronger by providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services. The merger will only strengthen our combined ability to serve our region. I look forward to our future together as a joint organization and to the substantial impact Tri-Valley Transit will have in Vermont.”

For three years, the ACTR-Stagecoach partnership has been mostly invisible, operating quietly without much public notice. Each agency has continued to address service needs, maintain its own identity and built new administrative and financial strength. With the merger, this is expected to continue seamlessly.

ACTR was established in 1992 to create a network of community transportation alternatives that connect the people and places in Addison County. Stagecoach was established in 1976 to create a network of community transportation alternatives that connect the people and places of Orange and northern Windsor counties of Vermont.

ACTR and Stagecoach’s shared mission will remain unchanged — to enhance the economic, social and environmental health of the region by providing community transportation services that are safe, reliable, accessible and affordable for everyone.