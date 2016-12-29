Truck causes traffic woes on Route 17W

×
NEW HAVEN — Bad weather caused havoc on Route 17W in New Haven, with traffic coming to a halt due to slippery roads. After generous help, the truck (pictured above) was able to maneuver up the hill, allowing traffic to continue slowly.
