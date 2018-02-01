Trump tax plan: You’re saving on GMP electric bill

RUTLAND | In a filing with the Vermont Public Utility Commission, Green Mountain Power is seeking to lower bills for customers by $6 million. The benefit comes from President Trump’s initiated federal tax law changes that reduce GMP’s corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

This change will be retroactive and take effect Jan. 1 at the start of GMP’s new rate year.

The reduction will be applied starting in the February bill cycle and will be returned monthly throughout 2018 as a bill credit.

“After the federal tax plan passed, GMP pledged to return 100 percent of the tax benefit to customers, and today’s letter sets in motion our plan to reduce rates to provide those savings to our customers immediately,” said President and CEO Mary Powell. “Keeping energy costs low and stable is a key focus at GMP and this decrease will help offset increased cost pressures in other areas outside of our control such as regional transmission costs.”

This rate reduction will help offset the recent rate increase that took effect in January.

GMP customers will continue to see the benefits of the new, lower tax rate for as long as these rates are in effect because they will be reflected in future proposed energy rates. GMP is set to file its next rate case in April.

“I really appreciate the proactive leadership on the part of GMP to return our hard-earned tax dollars in the form of an energy cost mitigation strategy,” said Brenan Riehl, president of GW Plastics. “GMP has done a great job over the years working with GW Plastics to try and keep the cost of power in Vermont competitive and reliable. I’m glad GMP is being transparent about their cost structure and rates while working with us to reduce the impact of higher energy costs wherever possible.”