Tunnel vision

MIDDLEBURY | Last week a tunnel boring machine, looking like the stage of an ICBM, arrived as planned in downtown Middlebury as part of the multi-year-long rail and bridge construction project. According to Jim Gish, community liaison on the project, said the tunnel was provided by the Robbins Company and included a technician who accompanied the machine to join the construction team. “(Workers) spent the week preparing the launch pit for tunnel drilling to begin later in the week,” Gish reported in his project update.