Two car crash in Addison

ADDISON — On March 3, at approximately 8:37 a.m., troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a two car crash on Route 17 in Addison. An investigation of the crash determined that the operator of vehicle #1, driven by Charles Potter, 70, of Fort Ann, NY, entered the intersection of Route 17 and Sunset Lane in front of vehicle #2, driven by Melissa Ruggles, 29, of Lincoln. Ruggles was unable to stop or avoid the collision. Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to assist. Ruggles suffered a serious injury to her leg. Route 17 was closed to traffic for approximately two hours.

Potter was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint pursuant to title 23 VSA 1046, entering an intersection. Ruggles was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint pursuant to title 23 VSA 676, operating under suspension-civil.