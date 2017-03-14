Two car crash in Addison

ADDISON — On March 3, at approximately 8:37 a.m., troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a two car crash on Route 17 in Addison. An investigation of the crash determined that the operator of vehicle #1, driven by Charles Potter, 70, of Fort Ann, NY, entered the intersection of Route 17 and Sunset Lane in front of vehicle #2, driven by Melissa Ruggles, 29, of Lincoln. Ruggles was unable to stop or avoid the collision. Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to assist. Ruggles suffered a serious injury to her leg. Route 17 was closed to traffic for approximately two hours.

Potter was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint pursuant to title 23 VSA 1046, entering an intersection.  Ruggles was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint pursuant to title 23 VSA 676, operating under suspension-civil.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines