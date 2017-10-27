Two girls are  Fresh Air friends for life

× Expand Photo by Vicki Bronson Keymani had a blast swimming in Cedar Lake with her summer sister Elena Bronson. Keymani spent her seventh summer with the Bronson family through the Fresh Air Fund.

HINESBURG | Every year, a handful of families in the region are Fresh Air host families. These families open their homes to young people from the inner city who have never experienced life in a place where farmland and wildlife offer new perspectives on life.

In the case of one Hinesburg family, the Bronsons, hosting a Fresh Air child is part of what the volunteer spirit is all about.

During the summer just ended, the Bronsons welcomed Fresh Air child Keymani, 12, a resident of New York City, to their home.

In just a few short weeks, the Fresh Air girl became a fast friend with young Elena Bronson and the two enjoyed sharing experiences, stories, and horseback riding at Twitchell Hill Farm in West Cornwall.

Having taken a few photographs of the two girls riding, the Bronsons decided to submit the images to the annual Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program Photo Contest. To the surprise of the Bronsons, as well as Elena and Keymani, the photos were selected as winners.

All winners in the contest were selected from hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and southern Canada.

“The photos capture the memorable experiences our volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this past summer,” according to Marion Sullivan of Vergennes. Sullivan has been a leader in bringing Fresh Air children to this part of Vermont.

Photo categories were naturally summer-themed and included backyard fun, friendship, new experiences, exploring nature, swimming, at the beach and ice cream.

The Bronson’s photos were selected as the winners in the backyard fun and new experiences categories, and features Keymani, swimming with her summer sister and horseback riding.

If you’re interested in hosting a Fresh Air child next summer, contact Sullivan at (802) 877-3028.