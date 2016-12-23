Two vehicle crash on Route 22A

ADDISON — On Dec. 11, at approximately 4:09 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on Vermont 22A, near Nortontown Road in Addison.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers reported that a 1999 Subaru Impreza, operated by James Richman, 8, of Warren, collided witha Subaru XVC operated by Edwina Ho, 59, of Shoreham.

The preliminary VSP investigation indicates that Richman, travelled left of center and struck Ho, despite Ho pulling as far to the right as she could.

The impact caused Richman’s vehicle to overturn and come to a position of rest on its roof, off the west side of the roadway: Ho also came to a position of rest, off of the west side of the roadway.

Members of the Addison Volunteer Fire Department carried Richman from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to the UVM Medical Center, Burlington where, he remains in critical condition. Ho was transported by ambulance to Porter Hospital, Middlebury, where she was treated and released.

Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors, police said.