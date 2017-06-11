Uncle Sam’s war surplus at work on the farm

× Expand Eagle photo Middlebury farmer Joel Pominville and the Army surplus trucks he bought on an Internet auction. He converted the beds to dumpers so he can haul feed for cows.

MIDDLEBURY — A few years ago, Vermont organic dairy farmer Joel Pominville of Middlebury purchased two giant U.S. Army surplus M928 trucks at a government auction held on the Internet.

Since then, he hasn’t ever regretted making the move to Uncle Sam’s trucks.

The Pominville farm on Quarry Road has been in successful operation since the 1950s; it now includes nearly 1,000 acres.

And by all accounts, these previously used M928 vehicles have proved to be among the most reliable trucks ever used on the family farm.

Pominville smiled when he said that he paid $6.900 for a ‘88 model, and $9,000 for a ‘91 model. Ironically, one of the auctioned trucks happened to be a retired Vermont Army National Guard vehicle, so pick up was easy enough in Chittenden County.

A skilled mechanic, Pominville refurbished the trucks for farm use, and repainted them in classic World War II-Korean War-era olive drab with a brilliant white star on the cab doors (the Army’s color scheme was originally desert camo).

Being a practical farmer, you’d expect Pominville to tinker with the truck layout, so he converted the beds, designed to transport soldiers to dumpers so he can haul feed for cows.

”One day, I passed a little boy was walking along the road,” Pominville said. “He saw the truck and I saw his jaw drop. He ran after me for ‘aways’ to get a better look at the truck.”

And that’s genuine dairy farm “stare factor” for you.