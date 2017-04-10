Unlawful trespass

RUTLAND — On April 3, 2017 at approximately 2 p.m. Troopers based out of the Rutland Barracks were called to a reported trespassing complaint located at 1251 US Route 4 in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed the complainant Irene Turco is the owner of the property and was conducting a check of the residence. While Turco was on site she discovered the accused Brittany Valente was inside the residence and had fled by running out the rear door. Investigation revealed Valente did not reside at this location and did not have permission to enter said residence. No items were taken. Valente was taken into custody and processed. Valente was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court to face the above charges.