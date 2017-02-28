Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Jenny Scheinman will perform in Middlebury on March 4.

On March 9, Vermont author Eve Schaub will appear at the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury to discuss her new memoir “Year of No Clutter.” Schaub first gained notoriety with her memoir “Year of No Sugar,” where Schaub documented a year of her family’s life without sugar. The author’s talk is slated for 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit vermontbookshop.com.

Violinist Jenny Scheinman will perform at the Mahaney Center for the Arts in Middlebury on March 4. Scheinman will be joined by Robbie Fulks and Robbie Gjersoe. A Q&A with the trio will follow. Tickets are $20 per person. On March 9, the Doric String Quartet will perform a free concert at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. For more information on these shows, call 443-3168.

The Gamut Room at Middlebury College will host an alt music showcase on March 3 featuring performances by synth rock band Argonaut & Wasp, alt-folk group Del Water Gap, indie rock troupe J. Bengoy and more. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/thegamutroom.

On March 4, the Axinn Center at Middlebury College will host a free screening of “Summertime,” a foreign film that follows the story of Delphine, a farmer’s daughter that moves to Paris in an attempt to gain financial independence. Screenings are slated for 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/middfmmc.

The Carnevale Vergennes will return to the Vergennes Opera House on March 4. This year’s theme is “Il Circo della Vita,” or the circus of life. All proceeds will benefit three local non-profits. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, visit vergennesoperahouse.org or call 877-6737.

Spectris will perform at CJ Suds South in Rutland on March 3 at 9 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, visit facebook.com/spectrisband.

Phoenix Books Rutland will host a storytime by author Charles Norris-Brown on March 4 at 11 a.m. Norris-Brown will read from his new picture book “Did Tiger Take the Rain?” For more information, call 855-8078.

On March 4, Matthew Cornwell and DJ Mega will perform at The Alley in Rutland. Ages 21 and up. Free admission. For more information, visit facebook.com/nmdzrkkdz.

Boomslang, Free the Optimus and Maiden Voyage will perform in a jam-packed hip hop showcase at Charlie O’s World Famous in Montpelier on March 4 at 9 p.m. Ages 21 and up. No cover charge. For more information, call 223-6820.

On March 3, the Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier will see a performance of “Song of the Sea: A Selkie Legend” at 5:30 p.m. According to organizers, the production is “the culmination of Lost Nation Theater’s one week dance theater storytelling camp led by Taryn Noelle.” Tickets are $5. For more information, visit lostnationtheater.org.

The Paramount Theater in Rutland will host a performance by Ontario-based Celtic artist Donnell Leahy and Natalie MacMaster on March 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35-55. For more information, visit paramountvt.org or call 775-0903.

The Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will host a performance by the Middlebury Actors Workshop and Kate Redway on March 3-5. The play, titled “American Radical,” follows the story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton — a suffragette. The first performance is slated for March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org or call 382-9222.

On March 3, the Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes will host a free movie night. The film set to be screened — “Hell or High Water” — is an Academy Award nominated Western. The showing begins at 6 p.m. On Feb. 28, the library will see a reading by author Sas Carey of her poem “In the Forest” as part of their Table Read Series. For more information, visit bixbylibrary.org or call 877-2211.