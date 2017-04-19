Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Phoenix Books in Rutland will host a poetry reading by local authors David Mook, Joyce Thomas and Bianca Zanella in celebration of National Poetry Month on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Mook is known for his book “Corn-Pone ‘Pinions,” along with his numerous submissions in literary magazines across the country. Thomas is a local professor at Castleton University and author of “Inside the Wolf’s Belly: Aspects of the Fairy Tale.” Zanella was the recipient of the 2014 Robert T. Marsh Prize for Excellence in Writing. This reading is free to attend. For more information, visit phoenixbooks.biz.

Midd Masti, a local South Asian dance troupe, will perform at the Wilson Hall at Middlebury College on April 22. The group is student-based, boasting a “no cuts” policy. This year, the dance troupe will feature over 80 dancers performing in various styles, including; bharatnatyam, ballet, bollywood, bhangra, hip-hop, belly dance, tamil street dance and more. For more information, visit facebook.com/middmasti.

× Expand Photo credit: ©2013 Ken Howard Great Performances at the Met: Eugene Onegin Oksana Volkova as Olga and Anna Netrebko as Tatiana in Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” slated to screen in Middlebury and Rutland April 22.

A showing of “Eugene Onegin,” live in HD from The MET, will appear on screen at the Paramount Theater in Rutland on April 22 at 1 p.m. For more information, call 775-0903. The Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will also screen “Eugene Onegin,” with a free lecture slated beforehand at 11:45 a.m. and the showing slated for 12:30 p.m. For more information about the Middlebury showing, visit townhalltheater.org.

The Brentano String Quartet will perform at Middlebury College on April 28 at 8 p.m. Prior to the performance, a lecture by Professor of Music Larry Hamberlin is slated at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit middlebury.edu.

× Expand Photo © JOAN MARCUS Broadway National Tour’s “Annie” will land in Burlington April 25. Pictured is Macy (Sandy) and Tori Bates (Annie) in “Tomorrow.”

On April 25, the Flynn Center in Burlington will see the return of Broadway National Tour’s “Annie,” a performance that harkens back to the hit 1977 broadway production. Tickets range from $25-75. For more information, visit flynntix.org.

Definitely Not Aliens, a freshman alt-rock band, will make their debut at Burlington’s Radio Bean on April 24 at 12:30 a.m. Based in Burlington, the band describes their sound as “spacious, ambient and emotionally packed,” utilizing synthesizers to create a space-rock, indie vibe. For more information, visit facebook.com/radiobean.

UVM Classics Professor John Franklin will appear at ArtsRiot in Burlington, April 25, to put on a unique arts event that aims to use modern software to recreate what music may have sounded like in ancient Greece. Admission is free. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/artsriot.

Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners will perform at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on April 21. Deb Brisson is known locally for her roots-inspired alt-country sound. She is slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org.

Ongoing

The Christine Price Gallery in Castleton opened its new exhibit, “Breaking New Ground / Modularities,” on April 10. Featuring the work of Bruce Blanchette, a New Hampshire native, the exhibit displays work that combines traditional art with materials more common to construction trades. While the exhibit will open on April 10, the artist’s reception is slated April 21 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castleton.edu/arts, call 639-8521 or contact info@castleton.edu.

“Focus on the Sheldon,” an exhibit featuring five Middlebury photographers that opened on March 17, will run through May 13. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.