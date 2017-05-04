Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

This weekend, May 5-7, marks Young Tradition Weekend in Burlington — a three day series that aims to highlight the talent and knowledge of local kids. On May 5, a performance by Pete’s Posse is slated for 2:15 p.m. at the Integrated Arts Academy. At 8 p.m., Pete’s Posse will perform alongside caller Dugan Murphy in Burlington City Hall for a contra dance event. On May 6, a concert is slated at 11 a.m. in Waterfront Park. On May 7 — a Louis Beaudoin tribute concert, featuring Le Bruit court dans dans ville (Lisa Ornstein, Andre Marchand and Normand Miron), Pete’s Posse and Beaudoin family members, is on tap at 3 p.m. in Burlington City Hall. For more information, visit youngtraditionvermont.org.

On May 13, a new exhibit will open at the Castleton Downtown Gallery. “Notes from Underground” will feature the work of Elizabeth Michelman — her pieces are unique, an interesting combination of art forms that blend together to create a never-before-seen viewing experience. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit castleton.edu.

× Expand Photo courtesy of VSO, Facebook The Vermont Symphonic Orchestra will perform at Burlington’s Flynn Theater on May 6 at 8 p.m.

The Vermont Symphonic Orchestra will perform at the Flynn Theater in Burlington on May 6 at 8 p.m. The program, featuring works by Ligeti, Tchaikovsky and Berlioz, will be conducted by Jaime Laredo. One hour before the performance, a free lecture on the program will be presented. Tickets range from $16-61. For more information, visit flynntix.org.

Ongoing

Focus on the Sheldon, an exhibit featuring five Middlebury photographers that opened on March 17, will run through May 13. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.

One of this season’s most talked-about shows, David Budbill’s “Judevine,” will close on May 7. The play’s last performances at the Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier are slated for May 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. “Judevine” is a celebration of the joys and tragedies that come along with living in a small town in rural Vermont. Critics have called this play “by turns raucous and bawdy, delicate and painful, funny, loving and angry.” Tickets to the final performances range from $10-30. For more information, visit lostnationtheater.org.

A new exhibit featuring the work of painter Cameron Schmitz is now on display at Vergennes’ Northern Daughters gallery until May 28. The new exhibit, tiled “Suspended Moments,” features a series of abstract oil paintings inspired by nature. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 877-2173 or visit facebook.com/northerndaughters.

The Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will close its exhibit of Fred Lower paintings on May 11. Fred Lower’s paintings capture the natural landscape of both Addison County and Montana. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org.

“The Final Cut,” an exhibit featuring the works of Pam Brown, will close at the Castletown Downtown Gallery on May 6. Brown’s work uses synthetic polymer clays, recycled sheet metal, copper and other recycled materials. For more information, visit castleton.edu.

The Middlebury Community Players will perform “Working,” a musical based on the book by Studs Terkel, on May 7. “Working” aims to capture the dreams and concerns of the average American worker. Written by Stephen Schwartz — of “Wicked,” “Godspell” and “Pippin” fame — this play is sure to be a knockout. According to organizers, the newest version of this play features two songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame. The final performance is slated May 7 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org.