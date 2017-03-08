Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Beg, Steal or Borrow will perform in Montpelier on March 10.

Beg, Steal or Borrow will perform at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier on March 10. Beg, Steal or Borrow is a supercharged bluegrass troupe featuring Jeremy Sicely, Fran Forim, Roland Clark, Luke Auriemmo and Geoff Goodhue. The show is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit begstealorborrowvt.com.

ArtsRiot in Burlington will host a hip hop showcase on March 10. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Performances by Viva La Hop, Cultural Chemistry, Fresh Patterns and Bless the Child are slated. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. On March 11, ArtsRiot will host a purim masquerade ball and political theater featuring Barika and the Brass Balagan Orchestra. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is ages 21 and up. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, call 540-0406 or visit facebook.com/artsriot.

A Mardi Gras blowout is slated at Burlington’s Red Square on March 11. Set to coincide with the 22nd Annual Magic Hat parade, this celebration will feature performances from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day. Left Eye Jump will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. At midnight, Reign One will close out the night. For a full schedule of events, or for more information, call 859-8909 or visit facebook.com/redsquarevt.

On March 11, downtown Middlebury will be transformed into a chili-lovers heaven as the Vermont Chili Festival comes to town. From 1-4 p.m., attendees will be able to taste a variety of chilis and vote for their favorite. Tickets are $6 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Better Middlebury Partnership. An after party is slated at Two Brothers Tavern at 5 p.m., with a performance by The Horse Traders. For more information, visit experiencemiddlebury.com/play/community-events/vermont-chili-festival.

The Dog Catchers will perform at the Growler Garage in Burlington on March 11 as part of the venue’s Mardi Gras festivities. The show is slated to begin at 4 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/growlergaragevt.

Geneviève Beaudoin will return to Burlington on March 17 for a performance at Radio Bean. Her set is slated to begin at 8 p.m. For more information, visit genevieveoutloud.com or facebook.com/radiobean.

On March 11, SideBar in Burlington will host their Mardi Gras celebration, featuring performances by Crusty Cuts and Loupo at noon, Disco Phantom at 4 p.m. and Craig Mitchell at 9 p.m. No cover charge all day. For more information, visit facebook.com/sidebarvt.

The Vermont Comedy Outlaws will return to the Marquis Theater in Middlebury on March 11 at 8 p.m. This performance is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit facebook.com/vtcomedyoutlaws.

Vergennes’ City Limits Night Club will host a Mardi Gras celebration on March 11 with a performance by DJ Earl at 10 p.m. and a show featuring hypnotist Tamage Harper at 9 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, call 877-6919 or find City Limits on Facebook.

South Royalton singer-songwriter Alison Turner will perform at Charlie-O’s World Famous in Montpelier on March 17. Turner is known for her soulful Indie-Pop sound. For more information, call 223-6820 or visit facebook.com/charlieosvt.

The Drunken Hearts and Let’s Be Leonard will perform at Nectar’s in Burlington on March 17 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit thedrunkenhearts.com.