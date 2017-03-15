Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Geneviève Beaudoin will return to Burlington on March 17 for a performance at Radio Bean. Her set is slated to begin at 8 p.m. For more information, visit genevieveoutloud.com.

On March 22, Cooper Smith, Comrade Nixon and Eric George will team up for a powerhouse local music showcase at Radio Bean. Admission is free; the first band will take the stage at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/radiobean.

South Royalton singer-songwriter Alison Turner will perform at Charlie-O’s World Famous in Montpelier on March 17. Turner is known for her soulful Indie-Pop sound. For more information, call 223-6820 or visit facebook.com/charlieosvt.

× Expand Photo via Facebook The Drunken Hearts will perform in Burlington on March 17.

The Drunken Hearts and Let’s Be Leonard will perform at Nectar’s in Burlington on March 17 at 9 p.m. For more information, visit thedrunkenhearts.com. On March 18, the Renegade Groove — a funk rock troupe from Burlington — will perform at Nectar’s. The band is slated to take the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are $7 per person; ages 21 and up. People Skills will open. For more information, visit facebook.com/liveatnectars.

Burlington’s Club Metronome will host the Medallions on March 24 as part of their “Time Travel Adventure” series. This third concert will feature music from the 1990s. Tickets are $10. Ages 21 and up; doors at 9 p.m. For more information, call 658-4771.

× Expand Photo via Facebook Hip hop group Binger will perform in Middlebury on March 18.

Hip hop troupe Binger will perform at Two Brothers Tavern in Middlebury on March 18. The band is slated to take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 per person; ages 21 and up. For more information, call 388-0002.

The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington will screen “Unbroken Ground” on March 22 as part of their “What Does It Mean To Be Human” documentary film series. According to organizers, “Unbroken Ground” explores the role food will play in the next frontier of our efforts to solve the environmental crisis. The film tells the story of four groups that are pioneers in the fields of regenerative agriculture, regenerative grazing, diversified crop development and restorative fishing. The free showing is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 863-3403.

On March 22, the Marquis Theater in Middlebury will host a bluegrass jam session at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 388-4841.

On March 18, Burlington’s ArtsRiot will host RISK — a live show and podcast where “people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share in public” — from 9 p.m. to midnight. Kevin Allison will host. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. This show is ages 18 and up; doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, call 540-0406.

The five photographers involved in “Focus on the Sheldon: A Five Point Perspective,” a new exhibit at the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury, will convene on March 22 for a panel discussion.

The panel, lead by Middlebury College Professor of Art and Architecture Pieter Broucke, will feature artists Suki Gredericks, Paul Gamba, Kate Gridley, Kirsten Hoving and Eric Nelson.

“Focus on the Sheldon” will run through May 13. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for minors. For more information, visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.

“Not For Show,” a new exhibit featuring the work of Grace Mellow, recently opened at the Northern Daughters Gallery in Vergennes. Organizers say that Mellow uses gouache and pastel, plays with line weight and blocks of color. The exhibit is expected to run through April 9. For more information, contact info@notherndaughters.com or call 877-2173.

The Vermont Supreme Court Gallery in Montpelier opened an exhibit titled “Lark Upson Portraits” earlier this year. Following a three month run, the exhibit will close on March 31. To see the exhibit before it’s gone, visit the gallery Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 828-0749. Admission to the gallery is free.