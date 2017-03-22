Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

Burlington’s Three Needs pub will host a listening party fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities on March 26. In collaboration with the WaterWheel Foundation, local DJs will play “Phish: St. Louis ‘93” and exclusive preview cuts from the boxed set. With a $5 donation, attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a copy of the album and receive a commemorative Three Needs pint glass. For more information, visit rmhcvt.org.

The Marquis Theater in Middlebury will host a comedy showcase on March 25 at 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 388-4841.

On March 25, finalists of the UVM Battle of the Bands will face off at Nectar’s in Burlington. The winner of the UVM Battle of the Bands will earn a spot as the opener of Springfest. Tickets are $5 each. The first band takes the stage at 5 p.m. For more information, contact upb@uvm.edu. Later that night, at 9 p.m., New Orleans jazz powerhouse Naughty Professor will headline a performance at Nectar’s, with local rock troupe Rumblecat opening. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $7 per person. For more information, visit naughtyprofessormusic.com.

On March 25, Massachusetts based rock group Curtis Mayflower will celebrate the release of their new album, “Death Hoax,” at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier at 9 p.m. For more information, visit thecurtismayflower.com.

Burlington’s Radio Bean will host performances by Who Loves You, Teenage Halloween, Sleeping In and Ouzjxqizn on March 29 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/radiobean.

× Expand Photo via Facebook Barika will perform at Positive Pie in Montpelier on March 31.

Barika and Satta Sound will perform at Positive Pie in Montpelier on March 31. Barika, a psychedelic West African inspired band from Burlington, will headline; with Satta Sound opening at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/positivepievt.

On March 25, Ellen Siberian Tiger will headline a performance at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington. Ellen Siberian Tiger is a Philadelphia based indie rock troupe. Opening the show is Cricket Blue, a local folk duo. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, call 540-0188.

In Middlebury, the Vermont Book Shop will celebrate the birthday of Robert Frost with a poetry reading on March 26 at 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their favorite Frost poem to share. For more information, visit vermontbookshop.com.

× Expand Photo by Scott Indermaur Ghost Guest will perform in Burlington on March 25.

The Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington will host folk punk band Ghost Guest on March 25 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/lightclublampshop.

On March 26, the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will see a performance by the Champlain Philharmonic orchestra as part of their spring concert series. Tickets to the 4 p.m. performance are $15 per person. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org.

Burlington City Arts will host Shane Lavalette on March 29. Lavalette will discuss his photographic series currently on view at the gallery and will lead a moderated discussion on artist resources, residency programs and more. Lavalette’s presentation will be held in conjunction with his exhibition, “One Sun, One Shadow.” This event is part of a new “Artist at Work” series that explores art and professional practice in a 90 minute, two-part format. For more information, call 865-7166.

On March 29 at 6 p.m., the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington will host a community forum on the importance of arts in our culture. Organizers encourage anyone with a story about the role of arts in culture, your identity and survival to attend and tell their story. For more information, call 863-3403.

On March 31, Charlie O’s World Famous in Montpelier will see a performance by Matt Olson. Olson, a country bluegrass musician, will take the stage at 6 p.m. For more information, visit mattolson.bandcamp.com. On March 25, Lightcrusher will perform at Charlie O’s. The Montpelier-based metal troupe will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. This show is ages 21 and up. For more information, visit facebook.com/lightcrusher.