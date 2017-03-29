Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Piper Ferguson Photographer/Director Folksinger Sam Amidon (pictured) will perform alongside Anais Mitchell in Randolph on April 1.

Folksinger Sam Amidon will co-headline with Anais Mitchell at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph on April 1. Amidon is a Vermont native whose songwriting and reworking of modern songs harkens back to the heyday of folk. Born in Brattleboro to local legends Peter and Many Alice Amidon, Sam Amidon’s sound boasts a unique blend of traditional, experimental and refreshingly modern folk music. Anais Mitchell, also a Vermont native, has been hailed for her lyricism and deceptively simple style. Tickets are $24 in advance, $26 at the door. For more information, call 728-6464.

On April 7, the Mahaney Center for the Arts in Middlebury will host pianist Paul Lewis. Lewis is an internationally renown musician, whose program at the Mahaney Center is slated to include Bach partita, Beethoven’s fourth piano sonata, three Chopin waltzes and Weber’s Sonata No. 2. Reserved seating — tickets are $25 per person. A pre-performance dinner at the Mahaney Center is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets to the dinner portion are $30. For more information, visit go.middlebury.edu/boxoffice.

Middlebury College will host rapper Lil Uzi Vert on April 8. The Philadelphia-born hip hop artist has been praised for his futuristic sound and dynamic voice. Tickets are $20 per person. The show is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit go.middlebury.edu/boxoffice.

The Marquis Theater in Middlebury will host a live storytelling event on April 7 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 388-4841.

On April 2, the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will screen a documentary by Adam Irving. “Off the Rails” follows the true story of Darius McCollum, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, whose love of New York City transit has landed him in jail 32 times. Tickets are $12. The showing is slated for 2 p.m. For more information, visit townhalltheater.org.

The spirit of Van Gogh will be honored at the Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury on April 5. Hosted by the Vermont Humanities Council, art historian Carol Berry will speak about the influence of the works of Harriet Beecher Stowe, Charles Dickens, George Eliot and others on the famous painter. Berry’s presentation is slated for 7 p.m. For more information, visit ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

A fundraiser for local arts programs, including the Town Hall Theater program, is on tap for April 1 at the Tourterelle Restaurant in New Haven. The fundraiser — billed as a “barn dance” — will include appetizers, live music, dancing and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children or $25 for a family.

A performance by the Shaolin Warriors is on tap at the Paramount Theater in Rutland on April 2. The Shaolin Warriors are a kung fu troupe with years of experience. They are slated to take the stage at 4 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/theparamounttheater.

On April 5, the Rutland Free Library will host a presentation by David Macaulay, award winning author and illustrator of “Castle,” “Cathedral” and “The Way We Work.” This free lecture is slated to begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit vermonthumanities.org.

The Chaffee Art Center in Rutland will host a mini mural workshop on April 5. Vermont muralist Kathryn Wiegers will teach attendees how to create their own mural using her techniques. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit the chaffeeartcenter.org.

Jazz fusion troupe UNDUN will perform at the La Puerta Negra in Montpelier on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. Admission is $5. For more information, call 613-3172 or visit undunmusic.com.

On April 1, Amy La Vere and Will Sexton will perform at Charlie O’s World Famous in Montpelier. The Americana duo is slated to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Vermont natives Fantastic Partnerz will perform on April 7. For more information on these shows, call 223-6820.