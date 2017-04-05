Upcoming | Eye on the Arts

The Savoy Theater in Montpelier will host a special screening of “Girl Rising,” a movie that follows the lives of nine girls in developing nations, on April 8 at 12 p.m. The movie aims to bring to light how education can break the cycle of poverty, organizers say. Following the screening there will be a discussion, featuring author Tanya Lee Stone, of the companion book “Girl Rising: Changing the World One Girl at a Time.” The book examines barriers to education in depth and shows how removing these barriers means not only a better life for girls, but safer, healthier, and more prosperous communities. Tickets to this event are $25 each, or $30 for two and include a copy of the book and a ticket to the film screening. For more information, visit bearpondbooks.com.

On April 9, Grace Mellow’s “Not For Show” exhibit at the Northern Daughters Gallery in Vergennes will close. The exhibit, which features Mellow’s experimental figurative drawings, first opened on March 2. The exhibit marks the start of the gallery’s 2017 season. For more information, visit northerndaughters.com or call 877-2173.

On April 8-9, the Flynn Theater in Burlington will see three performances of “9 to 5: The Musical,” a performance adapted from the 1980 film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. Showtimes are Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $23-38. For more information, visit flynntix.org.

Sarah Blacker and Aaron Katz will perform at Brandon Music on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Blacker, a Boston native, is known for her infectious sound and lyricism. Tickets are $20 with a pre-concert dinner available for $25. For more information, visit brandon-music.net or call 247-4295.

Middlebury College has a variety of events slated this weekend, the first of which being a screening of “Son of Saul” on April 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Dana Auditorium. Set in Auschwitz, 1944, this film offers a unique perspective on the Holocaust. Both screenings are free to attend.

× Expand Photo courtesy Middlebury College The Miles Donahue Jazz Quintet will perform at Middlebury College on April 8.

Also on April 8, at 8 p.m., the Miles Donahue Jazz Quintet will perform at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. This free performance will feature special guest Billy Pierce, formerly of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers.

Middlebury College will also host rapper Lil Uzi Vert on April 8. The Philadelphia-born hip hop artist has been praised for his futuristic sound and dynamic voice. Tickets are $20 per person. The show is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit go.middlebury.edu/boxoffice.

On April 9, Gloria Breck will perform at the Chateau Grand Salon at 2 p.m. Formerly a student of Diana Fanning, Breck will perform pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Kabalevsky. Tickets are free. For more information and this and the events above, visit middlebury.edu.

The Christine Price Gallery in Castleton will open its new exhibit, “Breaking New Ground / Modularities,” on April 10. Featuring the work of Bruce Blanchette, a New Hampshire native, the exhibit displays work that combines traditional art with materials more common to construction trades. While the exhibit will open on April 10, the artist’s reception is slated April 21 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit castleton.edu/arts, call 639-8521 or contact info@castleton.edu.

Through April 10, the Community College of Vermont, Montpelier Center, will host a silent art auction to benefit the CCV Student Assistance Fund. The Student Assistance Fund is a pool that can be used for anything from fixing a tire to buying a textbook or helping cover course material fees. Art will be on display for viewing and bidding through April 10 from 5-6 p.m. For more information, contact Amy Lewis at amy.lewis@ccv.edu or call 828-4060.