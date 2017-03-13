Upset in Rutland mayoral race

RUTLAND — At Town Voting Day last week in Rutland, residents made their voices heard and voted David Allaire into office, bumping Chris Louras from the seat after ten years.

According to unofficial results, Allaire received 51 percent of the votes over Louras’ 34 percent for second place. Mike Coppinger came in third, pulling in 13 percent of the votes.

Allaire, a member of the Rutland Board of Aldermen for 19 years, has been one of the most active opposers to Louras over the past year.

Louras received extensive criticism for his secret negotiations on both a state and national level regarding the Rutland refugee programs.

Discussions about the plan to bring 100 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to the city began late in 2015, but Louras did not announce it to the public until late April last year.

Executive director of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program advised Louras to keep the resettlement process a secret.

“If we open it up to anybody and everybody, all sorts of people will come out of the woodwork. Anti-immigrant, anti-anything,” she said in emails to the mayor.

Even after receiving criticism from the public after his announcement, Louras never showed any remorse for keeping the locals in the dark.

Throughout the campaign, Allaire promised to bring “trust, respect, and transparency” back to the mayor’s seat. For many voters in the city, the result of the election is evidence that they are fed up with having a mayor who makes decisions behind closed doors.

With the new revised travel ban coming out of the White House, there is only a four-month halt on travel out of Syria, which means 50 refugees could be settled in Rutland as early as this summer.

Allaire has concerns over this, stating that he believes 50 is quite a large number. Now that he will be a bigger part of this conversation, he plans to express these concerns.

When Louras initially announced in April the plans for the arrival of refugees, Allaire was at the head of efforts to bring transparency to the program. He was responsible for several letters to government representatives, and made requests to the city attorney to evaluate the former mayor’s actions against city charter.

While some residents still believe the resettlement in Rutland is a positive thing, most expressed that they still would have rathered Louras be more up front about the entire process.

Experts claim that local issues usually tip the ballots for voters in mayoral races. While the refugee debate carried a huge weight in the race, local issues were a large factor.

One such issue that seemed to tip the vote in Allaire’s favor is that of filling open positions on the fire department. The budget that was passed on town voting day approved funding for the fire department to fill either an administrative position, or vacant front line fire fighter positions. Louras was on board to fill the administrative position. Allaire, however, recognized the importance of filling those front line positions, and his intent is to do just that.