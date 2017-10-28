UVM appoints new chief medical officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of UVM Isabelle Desjardins, M.D.

BURLINGTON | Officials of the UVM Medical Center announced that Isabelle Desjardins, M.D., has accepted the position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Desjardins is an attending psychiatrist and associate professor of psychiatry at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine.

Desjardins has held clinical leadership roles at the Medical Center since she arrived in Burlington in 2003. She most recently served as vice chairwoman of clinical affairs for the Department of Psychiatry, executive medical director of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin, and as medical director of Inpatient Psychiatry at the UVM Medical Center.

“Dr. Desjardins has a clear passion for improving quality, safety and the patient and family experience, and she is committed to supporting the success both of individuals and the institution,” said Eileen Whalen, MHA, R.N., president and chief operating officer of the UVM Medical Center. “She also has significant experience in navigating tough leadership challenges and dealing with regulatory agencies.”