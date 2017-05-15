UVM, Porter seal the deal

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A new monument sign was unveiled in front of Porter Medical Center in Middlebury May 11.

MIDDLEBURY — The affiliation of Addison County’s Porter Medical Center with the University of Vermont Health Network was celebrated outdoors at the hospital facility in Middlebury on May 11.

Sunshine greeted officials and employees from Porter and UVM as they gathered under a tent to unveil a new roadside sign and later to enjoy a cook out and music.

Porter Vice President Ron Hallman began the event by greeting members of the Vermont health care community and others. Some residents of the Helen Porter Nursing Home were also in attendance to help mark the occasion.

Members of Porter Medical Center’s board voted in March to approve the local hospital’s affiliation with the University of Vermont Health Network.

Last Thursday’s special celebration took place during National Hospital Week.

Porter CEO Dr. Fred Kniffen’s sense of humor was on display during his opening remarks.

“We have been using the metaphor of a relationship between two people to describe the affiliation process. A year ago we started dating … by the fall we were ready to take the next step and make a commitment, and we signed a non-binding letter of intent,” said Kniffen. “On April 1, we got married … today is the ceremony.”

Kniffen remarked that the morning’s celebration was the union of two “great organizations.” He acknowledged several individuals — board members Maureen McLaughlin, Dr. Kristofer Anderson, Dr. Stephen Koller and Steve Terry. He also thanked Porter employees for helping with the various changes.

“We are the UVM Health network Porter Medical center now,” Kniffen stressed.

Kniffen also stated that a new chapter in the history of Porter Medical Center was in the building of a strong foundation of care “and to enhance those services for the current and next generation of our patients and residents.”

A cookout, live music and other fun activities for both employees and the greater community followed the dedication and unveiling of a new monument sign.

According to UVM Health Network, UVM Medical Center President and CEO Dr. John Brumsted, “Porter Medical Center’s decision to join the UVM Health Network is very significant because of the deliberative process, including a special effort to include the whole community to carefully examine all of the options. The greater Middlebury community has benefitted, and will continue to benefit, from Dr. Kniffin’s leadership.”

Kniffin noted that all clinical services at Porter will continue with the new affiliation.

According to a Porter news statement last week, “More specialized medical care is planned and allow Porter staff to have closer clinical integration with the academic medical center in Burlington.”