UVM swim team safe after Fla. shooting

× Expand UVM 2016-2017 UVM Swim Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It was a scary day for many on Friday, Jan. 6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida when 26-year-old Army veteran Esteban Santiago opened fire in the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Among the passengers present at the airport were the members and staff of the University of Vermont Women’s Swim team, on their way from their annual training in Florida to Baltimore, Maryland for a swim meet.

The athletes were in another terminal of the large airport when the gunman began his deadly rampage that left five dead and eight others injured. They were evacuated with other passengers and all were unharmed.

While their experience during the tragedy was much different than that of the passengers in Terminal 2 where the shooting took place, they still underwent an ordeal that many could never imagine.

According to Coach Gerry Cournoyer, the girls handled themselves very well. They were aware of their surroundings, helped others up if they fell in their panic to evacuate, and helped children if they happened to get separated from their families.

The team returned to campus Sunday, Jan. 8 where families were waiting to greet them as they got off the bus. The university will be offering support or counseling to anyone who needs it.

A law enforcement officer with ties to the Green Mountain State was among the heros who put themselves in harm’s way to protect innocent bystanders. Daniel Gowans, originally from Montpelier, was one of the responders to the terminal where the shooting took place.

Gowans got his start in law enforcement with the Burlington Police Department. He has now been with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for approximately nine years.

Gowans assisted in helping airport passengers to safety while concerns of a possible second shooter were investigated. He and other officers got people to as many safe and sheltered areas as they could.