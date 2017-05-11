Van Wyck’s lone vote sent a message

FERRISBURGH — It took just one legislator to rain on the parade of Vermont House members’ 143-1 vote on the state’s $5.8 billion fiscal year 2018 budget plan back in March.

Rep. Warren Van Wyck (R-Ferrisburgh) was the House’s lone dissenter in that still-talked-about, near-unanimous vote.

In January 2013, Gov. Peter Shumlin appointed Van Wyck to serve out the unexpired term of the late Rep. Greg Clark in the Addison-3 District.

Afterward, he got a scolding by House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Kitty Toll (D-Danville) for not being a team player.

“You never darkened my door,” Toll told Van Wyke sternly as reporters huddled within earshot of the conversation. “You never contacted me. You didn’t ask to testify.”

In the contested budget battle spearheaded by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who refused to budge on his “no new taxes and fees” mantra. The final first of a two-part budget process came with the House vote — Van Wyck’s nay say. While Democrats and Republicans, rare bedfellows, joined forces to approve the plan, Van Wyck stuck to his guns and voted “no.”

“Since the Democrats overrode Gov. Jim Douglas’s veto in 2009, the Vermont General Fund budget has annually increased excessively requiring additional taxes and fees,” Van Wyck said last month. “To use a simplistic metaphor, by gaining five pounds every year for the past eight years, the overall spending is at least 40 pounds overweight.”

While Van Wyck conceded that this year’s budget bill, H.518, “displayed admirable restraint,” he contends that it was still a bloated budget in serious need of a crash diet.

Rep. Jim Condon (D-Colchester), a member of House Committee on Ways and Means, didn’t have a problem voting with the majority of Vermont Democrats and Republicans — leaving Van Wyck standing alone.

“It was easy to vote ‘yes’ on both the miscellaneous tax bill and the budget bill this year because there [were] no tax increases and spending was constrained below the anticipated level of economic growth,” Condon said. “As a member of House Ways and Means, I was happy to be a part of the process. … Later this year, we’ll learn what impacts, if any, possible federal budget cuts may cause. I’m anticipating a special session in November.”

Van Wyck didn’t regret his “no” vote or seem affected by the scolding he received by Toll. He still didn’t like the budget bill, especially elements such as $340,000 being cut from a program that helps homeless people find a motel room on cold Vermont nights.

“The [budget bill] could have been done without jeopardizing programs for the most vulnerable, though other programs could have been reduced or eliminated. To quote President Reagan, ‘A government program is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll see on the earth’ — Washington, D.C. or Montpelier,” he said.

As of presstime, the budget bill is wrapping up in the Senate; it then moves on to Gov. Scott for his approval or veto.