Veggie farming during a heat wave

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Teah MacDonald of Lincoln is responsible for the many vegetable crops growing at the Lester Farm in New Haven. Riding a John Deere ATV equipped with tank of special water and fish emulsion, MacDonald said the farm is keeping up with the early July heat. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Prev Next

NEW HAVEN | It’s hard to believe it has been seven years since Lester Farm’s first harvest. Today, the 28-acre farm, located along U.S. Route 7 just north of Middlebury, is a fixture of the community and a destination for food shoppers and tourists alike.

All-natural vegetable farmers Sam and Maura Lester came to Vermont in 2005 after seeing prime farm land on their native Long Island disappear and be replaced by upscale houses.

As farm land shrank on the island, located east of New York City, the price of vegetable and potato farming increased. The farming couple decided to pull up roots and replant here in Addison County.

Sam came from a multi-generation Long Island potato farming family, so it was a tough decision to make as the island’s agricultural heritage continues to disappear.

Fast forward to 2018: the Lester Farm is most likely the largest farm of its kind along the Route 7 corridor, between Bennington and the Canadian border.

Last week, Lester Farm employee Leah MacDonald of Lincoln was busy watering crops withering under sunshine and humidity of the recent heat wave.

Riding a John Deere ATV equipped with a large tank filled with a ripe mixture of water and fish emulsion fertilizer, MacDonald said the farm is keeping up with the early July heat.

“It’s hot and the plants are thirsty,” she said. “I’ve been watering our big field and the field on the west side of Dog Team Tavern Road.”

Lester Farm crops are started in the greenhouse at the north end of the property. Planting and harvesting the vegetable crops is a labor of love.

A crop of early zucchini is expected to harvested in the next few weeks. Vibrant zucchini flowers, a delicacy in their own right, will form the big sausage-like fruit. All the varieties of squash typically called zucchini were developed in northern Italy in the second half of the 19th century, but they are all natives of America.

Seven years ago, when the New Haven farm first opened, the Eagle asked owner Sam Lester why he makes a living off the land: “This work gives us a lot of joy,” Sam said. “We think it’s important to control our own food and the quality of it. Only local produce can give you that assurance.”