Veguez received Collins Award

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Parks & Recreation Department recognized Susan Veguez as the 2017 Robert E. Collins Award recipient.

Veguez moved to Addison County in 1972 and has been serving the community ever since. She was one of the founding members of the open-door clinic in 1993 and has spent the past two decades serving migrant farm workers and under-privileged youth.

Veguez, known as “Chuchi” to local children, has worked to make sure youth have the same access to health care, education, and programming that most of us take for granted each day.

Veguez has spent thousands of hours transporting children to programs like dance, soccer, gymnastics and countless other programs, often paying for these out of her own pocket.