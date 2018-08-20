Vehicles collide on Route 7

FERRISBURGH | On Aug. 14, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Vermont State Police (VSP) was notified of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7, at the intersection of Old Hollow Road, in Ferrisburgh.

At the scene, VSP troopers located two vehicles off the side of the road.

Troopers learned that the first vehicle, driven by Judy Thompson, 62, of Ferrisburgh, was stopped on Old Hollow Road at a stop sign.

The second vehicle, driven by Morgan Hinckley, 23, of Blue Mountain Lake, N.Y., was traveling north on Route 7 at an approximate speed 40 mph towards the intersection.

Thompson was turning left onto Old Hollow Road and was planning on traveling south. She failed to see Hinkley’s vehicle in the northbound lane. Hinkley saw Thompson and tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.

Thompson advised the VSP that once she saw Hinkley’s vehicle she applied the brakes.

Thompson crashed into Hinkley’s vehicle in the northbound lane which caused minor damage to both front ends of the vehicles.

All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts. No one was injured. Both vehicles were able to leave the scene on their own power. Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving were not factors in this crash.

Thompson was issued a written warning for Title 23 VSA 1046 (entering an intersection).