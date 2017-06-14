VELCO to build high-tech data center in Rutland County

× Expand Photo provided VELCO is moving ahead with plans to build a new data facility at 366 Pinnacle Ridge Rd. in Rutland Town.

RUTLAND TOWN — VELCO, the Vermont Electric Power Co., is moving ahead with plans to build a new, 7,000-square-foot high-tech data facility at 366 Pinnacle Ridge Rd. Pinnacle Ridge Road is location of the company's headquarters in Rutland Town.

According to Town Administrator Joe Zingale, Jr., the utility was granted a land-use permit to build a $9.2 million electronic data center at VELCO headquarters.

Several neighbors near the 21-acre Pinnacle Ridge Road site have said that their drinking-water wells have been adversely affected by VELCO activities in the past. However, the neighbors have discussed their concerns with officials and the company will conduct tests to assure environmental safety and health, according to the Vermont District 1 Environmental Commission.

The planned center will house processing computers as well as a weather analytics system, part of a joint effort between VELCO and IBM's Blue Thunder weather-data project.

Weather analytics typically includes monitoring changing weather patterns and models, data-fusion activities, along with some property risk mitigation assessment capability as it relates to environmental factors.

According to a news release, IBM chief scientist Lloyd Treinish, said that Blue Thunder can "help a utility company prepare for the after effects of a major storm, the team can mine and model historical data of what kind of damage was caused to power lines or telephone poles, and why. By coupling that with a hyper-local forecast, IBM can help a company plan for how many repair crews would be needed, and where."