Vergennes’ longboat ‘flotilla’ in Boston

× Expand Local high school students row down the Charles River in Boston, Mass., last week.

VERGENNES — Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s Champlain Longboats Program traveled to the Northeast Regional Youth Open-Water Championships in Boston Harbor last weekend.

Over 90 students from Vergennes Middle and High School, Champlain Valley Union High School, Burlington High School, and South Burlington High School travelled to compete in this annual gathering of over 200 youth rowers from around the Northeast.

The weather was amazing and our Vermont kids were extraordinary.

Vergennes won first, second and third place in the Novice middle school six-oared division, first place and second place in the intermediate six-oar division and third place in the experienced six-oar division.

South Burlington came in third place in the Intermediate six-oared division and eighth in the intermediate six-oar division.

Champlain Valley Union High School came in third and fourth place in the intermediate six-oar division and Burlington High School came in first in the experienced six-oar division and ninth in the intermediate six –oar division and first in the nautical mile race.

In the Novice Middle School distance challenge Vergennes Middle school six-oar boats came in first, second and third.

In the Novice High School Distance Challenge South Burlington High school came in first and third place and Burlington High School came in second place.

In the Nautical Mile Race Intermediate Division Champlain Valley Union High School came in fourth and sixth place, Vergennes came in first and fifth place, South Burlington High School came in third and Burlington High School came in eighth place.