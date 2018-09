× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

Visitors to the Little City of Vergennes arrive not only by auto, but they come via boat, too. Otter Creek flows north through the community; in the middle of town is the spectacular waterfall which drops nearly 40 feet. Below the falls is a large basin where recreational boaters from Lake Champlain can anchor for walkable, downtown shopping trips. Here, Thomas Macdonough built and armed the fleet that would defeat the British during the War of 1812.