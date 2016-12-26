Vergennes Congregational Food Shelf received donation

× Expand Photo provided by Pete’s Tire Barn Pictured is food shelf coordinator, Mary Ann Castimore, with Doug Berry and Ben Miller from Pete’s Tire Barns New Haven location.

NEW HAVEN — Pete’s Tire Barns for the third consecutive year has supplied 50 hams and 50 five-pound bags of potatoes to Vergennes Congregational Food Shelf.

“Pete has been huge a humanitarian since the beginning he started his company back in 1968 and it’s grown and become more successful so he want to give back to the community. He has a huge heart and believes in sharing the wealth. Pete came from meager means himself: he started first selling cars and racing tires from a garage. He’s a self made man. Now he owns 20 stores, two large centers a three acre warehouse with [millions of dollars worth of product],” said Steve Wright a representative of Pete’s Tire Barns’ New Haven location.

Pete Gerry, owner of Pete’s Tire Barns, annually donates more than 800 hams and five-pound bags of potatoes to food pantries all over New England as well as each of his 240 plus employees.