Vergennes events offer fun for all

VERGENNES | Did you miss out on Carnevale Vergennes? Did you miss out on signing up for one or more of the fantastic experiences offered?

Below is a list of exceptional events scheduled and most of them have slots open still. All benefits help the Vergennes community.

Check your calendar for the dates listed and sign up now.

Each experience is unique and memorable. Simply click on the name of the event listed for more information and to sign up. Here’s an idea: get some of your friends together and buy an experience as a group!

The Perfect Summer Picnic:

Red Gables Cottage, 1554 Fort Cassin Rd. in Ferrisburgh: Sunday, Aug. 5, from 6-9 p.m. Hosts – Kristin and Bill Benton, Alex Ratliff and Eliza Benton. Tickets $75 per person

Sunset and Song:

Rossier/Cotey Camp, 451 Sunset Ln. in Vergennes: Saturday, Aug. 11, from 5:30-8 p.m. Hosts – Mary Sullivan and Kathy Rossier. Tickets $50 per person.

Afternoon Tea, with a Twist:

In the garden at 76 Main St. in Vergennes: Sunday, Aug. 19, from 4-7 p.m. Hosts Dawn Wagner and the Gentlemen Fritz. Tickets $45 per person.

Sunset BBQ:

FairHope Farm,19 Lake Rd., in Panton.Saturday, Sept. 8, from 6-9 p.m. Hosts Jeff and Andrew Fritz. Tickets $100 per person.

Girls’ Night in Panton:

FairHope Farm, 19 Lake Rd., in Panton. Friday, Oct. 12, from 6:-10p.m., Host Julie Basol. Tickets $75 per person.

Mystery at the Carriage House presents “Once Upon a Murder”:

Carriage House, 80 Main St., in| Vergennes. Saturday, Nov. 3, from 7-11 p.m. Hosts Dawn Wagner and Jeremy Holm. Tickets $45 per person.

Mystery at the Carriage House presents “Ho Ho Homicide”:

Carriage House, 80 Main St., in Vergennes. Saturday, Dec. 1, from 7-11 pm. Hosts Dawn Wagner and Jeremy Holm. Tickets $45 per person.

First come, first served. Ticket and reservation details, via email, at vergennespartnership@gmail.com.