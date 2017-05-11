Vergennes gas line work starts June 1

VERGENNES — According to Vergennes City Manager Mel Hawley, Vermont Gas Systems crews will begin laying gas lines in the city starting June 1. 

In other city news, at a city council meeting March 28, Hawley advised city council members that interest earnings in the general fund is minus $10,000 due to the stock market value of certificates of deposit. 

While the market may turn and recover some of the loss, but Hawley said he is doubtful that a $20,000 budgeted line item will be met. He also pointed out that the Vergennes Police Department overtime is down, in part, due to grant work that absorbs some of the officers additional hours. 

Electric bills for the sewer department should be a concern, Hawley told council members. 

According to Hawley, the workers compensation payroll audit was completed recently, and—due to having three employees at the wastewater treatment plant instead of two effective July 1, 2017—an invoice will be expected. 

Shannon Haggett and Amy Bodette Barr went to Montpelier and made a presentation with the Downtown Development Board; the city’s downtown development district has been renewed for five years and a 90-day suspension was lifted.

Report courtesy of Joan Devine

