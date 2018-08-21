Vergennes man arrested following multiple theft investigation

× Expand VSP Matthew Porcaro.

Over the course of several months, the Vermont State Police and the Vergennes Police Department have been jointly investigating several thefts in the towns of Vergennes, Panton, Addison and Ferrisburgh.

On Aug. 14, the Vermont State Police were notified of an attempted theft from a motor vehicle at a residence in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Video footage of the suspect was obtained, and was later identified as Matthew Porcaro, 31, of Vergennes.

Vergennes Police Department confirmed Porcaro was residing at a Main Street residence in Vergennes. A search warrant was conducted at the residence, and Porcaro was placed under arrest.

The Vermont State Police issued Porcaro a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division Oct. 15 at to answer to the charges of Petit Larceny, four counts.

Due to active arrest warrants, Porcaro was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $1,000 bail. Further criminal charges are pending the completion of several active cases.