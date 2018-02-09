Vergennes mayor resigns over council conflict

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vermont Access Media Vergennes Mayor Michael Daniels resigned Feb. 8 over a conflict with members of the city council. Senior Alderman Renny Perry is now acting mayor in the Little City.

VERGENNES — Vergennes Mayor Michael H. Daniels resigned Feb. 8 over a conflict with members of the city council. Senior Alderman Renny Perry is now acting mayor in the Little City as outlined in the municipality's charter.

Daniels had been mayor of Vermont's smallest city for less than a year.

The mayor submitted a letter of resignation to the council, citing differences over a complaint filed against two city employees.

Daniels implied that he was being manipulated by aldermen over the affair.

Daniels released a copy of his resignation letter to reporters on the same day he resigned.

The now ex-mayor asked aldermen not to use a report he had prepared for the city’s upcoming annual report.

The full text of Daniels' resignation letter is as follows:

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that I, Michael H. Daniels, submit my resignation effective immediately as mayor of the City of Vergennes. From day one this has been an uphill battle with the council. Everyone says they want to work with me so we both can succeed, but it is evident that this is not the case. At present, we have a complaint against two of our city employees.

"One answer is to tell the complainant that this issue was dealt with. But was it? Does everyone have all the facts from both sides? I know of only three members of city council that have talked with the city manager and city clerk, but yet everyone wants the solution to go away. I have never operated that way and refuse to start now. Due diligence has not been done to the employees or the citizen. I was told right at the beginning by several council members that we are all equal; stop running out in front and work with the council.

"I will no longer be a puppet.

"I respectfully request that you not use the article that I wrote for the annual report. Let the senior alderman or council write one. There will be no cracker barrel meeting. Joan, cancel my request for the use of the fire station. I will no longer volunteer for any city project. Submitted this eighth day of February, 2018.”