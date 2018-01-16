Vergennes P.D. chief expresses fears of legal pot

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vergennes P.D. Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel: “The thing that bothers us the most is that we have been discounted during this whole debate about legalizing marijuana.” MIDDLEBURY | A bill legalizing recreational marijuana was passed by the Vermont Senate this week, after clearing the House earlier. The controversial bill, H.511, is expected to be signed into law soon by Gov. Phil Scott, according to his spokesperson Rebecca Kelley. The Vermont law enforcement community has loudly opposed the legalization of recreational pot and in recent weeks members, along with other experts about the popular drug, have appeared in the State House to caution legislators about the fallout of H.511 when it becomes to law. Among outspoken police officials in the state is Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel, president of the Vermont Police Association. The Vermont Police Association, along with the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police and the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association, have cautioned Vermont lawmakers to go more slowly on the issue. In 2017, Gov. Scott formed the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Marijuana. But now top law enforcement officials are feeling slighted by legislators and the governor regarding their work and advice. The Eagle: What has been the reaction of police officials across Vermont over what appears to be that legal pot, for recreational use, will be approved soon? Merkel: None of us (in the law enforcement community) are happy with the state entertaining the legalization of marijuana. There are a number of concerns we have about legalization. Certainly the one that jumps out most is the highway safety consideration, especially in light of an uptick, unfortunately, in highway fatalities. A good proportion of these incidents involved drugs (including marijuana). To assume that people are going to use marijuana responsibility is like assuming people are going to use alcohol responsibly. We’ve seen what happens and we’re seeing it all now, even before legalization. We see people driving (under the influence) with children in the car, and we see people using marijuana elsewhere which is now pretty prevalent. The Eagle: Regarding your comment about highway safety, the highly publicized 2017 news report about multiple fatalities in Bridport, Vt., of carnival workers on their way to the Addison County Fair & Field Days, has been linked to a high level of the psychotropic drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana.

Merkel: Yes, when the Vermont State Police completed its toxicology report, there was a presence of marijuana… . When the same thing keeps cropping up, with the presence of any amount of drugs, it is not good (for society). In a tragic situation like that (in Bridport), and when you see a large number of fatalities involved with drugs including marijuana, it’s bad—a real problem and concern. If you smoke marijuana, and then operate a motor vehicle, you’re a danger (to other motorists); there’s no two ways about it. Vermont legislators have not listened to us. It’s not just what law enforcement has presented in the argument. Experts on mental health, education, and other citizens have testified with their concerns about the legalization of marijuana. They’ve heard all the terrible stories, independent reports, developmental risks, and other warnings. They’ve all been paraded in front of the legislature. But it’s a matter of what they want to hear. I don’t know why we even testified. They didn’t even listen to us. When we see something as dangerous as this, which presents a risk (just like alcohol), we have an obligation to tell the people what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. It’s obvious they did not want to hear what we had to say… . Once you open Pandora’s box, you can’t shut it. The Eagle: Why this rush to legalize recreational pot in Vermont? This means legalizing one ounce for personal use along with two mature plants for personal use. Merkel: Well, two mature plants will yield (approximately) 8 ounces each per plant, plus the one ounce for personal use. How does this all make sense? What do you do with all this marijuana? The pro-marijuana people started, first, with a very narrow scope–the medical use of marijuana. Law enforcement doesn’t have a problem with limited use for people with long-term pain, etcetera, but then by allowing medical marijuana, which sounds benign, you’ve created a level of acceptance. First comes medical marijuana, then decriminalization, and now legalization for recreational use… . We saw the steps that were coming. This is the game plan of the pro-marijuana people. The next step will be to tax and regulate.