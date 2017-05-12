Vergennes police chief, officers honored

VERGENNES — At a recent Vergennes City Council meeting, Police Chief George Merkel recognized officers and presented law enforcement service pins and chevrons to Patrick Greenslet (30 years), Mark Stacey (15 years), Jason Ouellette (10 years) and Adam O’Neill (5 years).

Individual police officers were presented with certificates for excellence in motor vehicle enforcement, DUI enforcement, drug enforcement and grant-supported highway safety programs.

City Manager Mel Hawley complimented the Police Department and attributed its success to making good hiring decisions.

He thanked Officer Patrick Greenslet and Detective Sgt. Jason Ouellette for their dedication to the department.

Hawley said that when he came back to work for the city in 2008, the department was being rebuilt.

Hawley also told Chief Merkel and the officers present that he believes the Vergennes P.D. has “turned the corner” and is deserving of the Outstanding Unit Citation that he presented to Chief Merkel.

Mayor Mike Daniels presented Chief Merkel with chevrons for 25 years of police service.

At the city hall ceremony, each of the police officers presented their family members/significant others with a blue rose for due tribute.

Report courtesy of Joan Devine