Vergennes premiere features “Hedy Lamarr Story”

VERGENNES | Rising movie director Alexandra Dean’s eye-opening documentary, "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” makes its Vermont premier in Vergennes on Friday, Feb. 2, at the opera house.

The non-fiction movie tells the story of the iconic Hollywood star who secretly devised groundbreaking World War II technologies that contributed (albeit in a distant way) to the later development of cell phones and WiFi.

Widely heralded as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Lemarr was the inspiration for Snow White and Cat Woman. But she also had a secret identity-as a technological trailblazer who perfected a radio system to throw Nazi torpedoes off course during the last great war.

This riveting film weaves interviews and clips with never-before-heard audio tapes of Hedy speaking on the record about her incredible life.

The audience gets an up-close look at her beginnings as an Austrian-Jewish emigre whose scandalous nude scene in the 1933 film, “Ecstasy,” caused such an enormous international uproar that even the Pope in Rome was moved to denounce it. After capturing Lamarr’s glittering Hollywood life and her ground-breaking but completely uncredited inventions, director Dean follows the actress/inventor’s retreat, during her later years, when she became a recluse, impoverished and almost forgotten.

“Very enjoyable-one of the best movies of 2017... . Dean relates Lamarr’s ventures, those onscreen and off, with savvy and narrative snap, fluidly marshaling a mix of original interviews and archival material that includes film clips, home movies and other footage,” said Manohla Dargis of the New York Times.

The film is part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival triple header including the short “Autobiography” and ” The Peacemaker” by director James Demo. The event starts at 7 p.m.