Vergennes Town Meeting Results

VERGENNES | Aldermen (vote for not more than 3): Mathew Chabot 362, Lynn Jackson Donnelly, 382, Renny Perry 359.

Lister: Christopher J. Bearor, 419.

Audtior: Jenifer Russell, 435.

Grand Juror: Anne Humphrey, 398.

Water District Commissioner: Thelma “Kitty” Oxholm, 435.

Director to Addison N.W. School District Board: Marl Koenig, 425.

Shall bonds not to exceed $500,000 be issued for a fire truck to replace Engine 316? Yes 401, No 96.

Shall the city appropriate $2,000 for Homeward Bound from city funds: Yes 407, No 93.

Shall the city appropriate $3,074 to the Addison County Parent-Child Center? Yes 371, No 125.

Shall the city appropriate $600 to Addison County Readers: Yes 352, No 140.

Shall the city appropriate $850 to Addison County Restorative Justice? Yes 344, No 149.

Shall the city appropriate $2,500 to Age Well? Yes 397, No 97.

Shall the city appropriate $5,00 to the Boys & Girls Club? Yes 412, No 87.

Shall the city appropriate $2,500 Counseling Service of Addison County? Yes 381, No 115.

Shall the city appropriate $2,000 to Elderly Services? Yes 452, No 48.

Shall the city appropriate $2,000 to HOPE? Yes 359, No 137.

Shall the city appropriate $2,000 to Hospice Volunteer Services? Yes 443, No 56.

Shall the city appropriate $1,795 to the John W. Graham Emergency Shelter? Yes 391, No 108.

Shall the city appropriate $1,000 to the Open Door Clinic? Yes 363, No 132.

Shall the city appropriate $950 to support RSVP of Addison County? Yes 332, No 159.

Shall the city appropriate $1,500 to Vergennes Area Seniors? Yes 422, No 77.

Shall the city appropriate $890 to Vermont Adult Learning? Yes 362, No 131.

Shall the city appropriate $4,000 to WomenSafe? Yes 388, No 109.

Articles:

Article 5: Shall voters approve ANSD school board expend $21,106,261? Yes 333, No 169.

Article 6: Shall the school directors of ANSD enter energy efficiency performance contracts not to exceed $7,630,000? Yes 355, No 145.